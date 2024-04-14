J&K Fencers To Represent India At World C’ship At Saudi Arabia

Jammu, Apr 14: Selected on the basis of their outstanding performances, three fencers from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be representing India at the World Championship scheduled to be held from April 12 to 20 at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Three fencers from Jammu and Kashmir are selected to represent India in Junior and Cadet Fencing World Championship to be held at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, an official communiqué (received from Fencing Association of India) issued here by the Ad-hoc Committee, Fencing J&K said on Sunday.

The selected fencers are Shreya Gupta, Sufiyan Waheed Sohil and Chhavi Sharma, the press release read further stating that all made into the championship for their outstanding performances in 2023-24 Cadet and Junior National Fencing competitions.

Sabre event fencer Shreya Gupta is a current junior national, senior national, champion in individuals and is holding first rank in Junior and Senior categories, upcoming Epee fencer Sufiyan Wahid is currently holding Seventh rank and is a junior team medallist and another Sabre event fencer, Chhavi Sharma is individual Bronze medallist in cadet nationals, the handout said.

Notably, Shreya Gupta and Sufiyan Waheed are Khelo India Athlete and are presently training under NCOE Vijay Bharti at Sanskardham Gujrat and NCOE Patiala respectively whereas Chhavi Sharma is practicing under former international medallist turned coach Ujjwal Gupta posted in the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Youth Services and Sports.

Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, Nuzat Gul as per the communiqué, has congratulated the fencers and have extended best wishes to them and their parents for an achievement and wished luck for the competitions.

International fencer and internationally Acclaimed Referee, Rashid Ahmed Choudhary, who is also Convener, Adhoc Committee, Fencing J&K termed it a proud moment and extended wishes to fencers for the prestigious event expressing hope that the players will make country proud at the international platform.

Meanwhile senior fencing coach, J&K Sports Council, Rachna Jamwal and instructor Shotu Lal alongwith battery of fencers also wished them for their upcoming endeavour.