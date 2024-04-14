Aries : A tough, action-packed day ahead! There may be difference of opinions with friends over trivial matters, but you will thrive on it. But all pending work will be completed, much to your relief. It’s a promising and optimistic day, says Ganesha!

Taurus : Today, you may have something at the back of your mind that will grip you with its complexity, says Ganesha. Speak freely as your words are capable of making a great impact on others. You may not be willing to confront unpleasant situations today. Don’t worry, the stars seem in your favour, predicts Ganesha.

Gemini : You are extremely competitive. And it doesn’t matter how far behind the competition is. So today, you will continue your usual quest for getting better. You won’t have it any other way as you despise mediocrity. You will find yourself in the company of like-minded people who will inspire you to study new subjects.

Cancer : Today is a good day for you. However, don’t expect a windfall. It is just one of those days when you will be in a good mood, irrespective of your problems, if any. You will treat your subordinates well, and they will show their appreciation. But if you think the atmosphere at your workplace is good, wait till you reach home. Your family will be exceptionally sweet to you, and your life partner will be all over you. And the financial condition won’t be too bad either. What more can one ask for in life?

Leo : Che Guevara may not hold the beacon any more, and the best of the Beatles are long gone. But your desire to revolutionise the world is as strong as ever, sees Ganesha. The best ideas are the ones that come suddenly and subconsciously. So, always carry a pen and paper with you, you may need them to note down ideas that you generate over the course of the day. Remember, ideas have a tendency to wane with the same speed with which they wax. Never let one pass by, it may just be the answer you have been searching for.

Virgo : Professionalism will be overshadowed by personal preoccupations. Drill your way out of problems today by meeting them head-on. Don’t get stuck up on the emotional front, especially in the evening, cautions Ganesha.

Libra : Gear up to play the peace maker today! Your ability to handle a ‘Brady Bunch’ hasn’t gone unnoticed. So expect to be put in charge of handling disputes among your subordinates at work today, hints Ganesha. Research work may slow to a crawl today, but the offshoot is that it’s an auspicious day to enter into new contracts. You might want to arrange that bit of business over lunch. Good food has a tendency to lead to successful end of negotiations. Just don’t forget to compliment the chef and leave a tip.

Scorpio : Work pressure will keep on mounting today, predicts Ganesha. But you shall handle it with great style, all thanks to your patience. But keep a watch on the radar and learn how to spot stress early and then act on it as quickly as you can.

Sagittarius : Your ship may be rocked by stormy controversies today. Ganesha advises you to steer clear of people looking to give you a piece of their mind. The storm looks to ease away if you lend a patient ear to all such elements, and try and accommodate their views.

Capricorn : You will starve for some free time, but will find it difficult to steal even a minute from your busy schedule, even if it is for unwinding your overworked soul, says Ganesha. In times like these, one can hardly think straight, let alone be innovative. You will, however, work your way out by prioritising matters. By the end of the day, your efforts may get paid off, leaving you with the thought that it was all worthwhile after all!

Aquarius : Your ideas are bang on target today! Everything you touch turns into gold. You have it in you to make it big, and the time is now. When the going gets tough, the tough get going — you’ve heard this before, now it’s time for some action, says Ganesha.

Pisces : Stabbing with a pen is so much more satisfying than slicing with a sword. With these lofty ideals in mind, you will launch an assault upon your unsuspecting prey with your lethal presentation skills, eliciting cries of sheer ecstasy and tremendous applause. Don’t get carried away though, says Ganesha.