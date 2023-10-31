J&K emerges as a beacon of progress

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu and Kashmir, often celebrated for its scenic landscapes, is now making headlines for its outstanding performance across various sectors. From infrastructure development to education, the region has been consistently proving its mettle on the national stage. Let’s take a closer look at the notable achievements that have propelled J&K into the ranks of top performers.

PMGSY Success

For two consecutive years (2020-21 & 2021-22), J&K has secured the prestigious 3rd position at the national level in the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). This achievement reflects the state’s commitment to enhancing rural connectivity, thereby transforming lives in far-flung areas.

Agriculture Income Soars

According to the Economic Survey 2021-22, Jammu and Kashmir stand tall as the 5th highest state in terms of monthly income for agricultural households. This accomplishment places J&K in the league of agrarian powerhouses, showcasing its thriving agricultural sector.

NeSda Triumph

In the realm of e-Governance, J&K takes the crown. The region has secured the top spot amongst the Union Territories in the NeSda (North Eastern States Data Applications) rankings, a testament to its efficient use of technology in governance.

E-office Revolution

J&K is spearheading the digital revolution with its robust e-office uptake. At present, the region stands as the foremost Union Territory with nearly 400 offices utilizing e-office solutions, achieving an impressive disposal rate of 97%.

Reducing Compliance Burden

Jammu and Kashmir’s efforts in reducing compliance burden in the business category have not gone unnoticed. The region has secured the 5th position, having successfully streamlined 3188 compliance procedures.

Amrit Sarovar Initiative

J&K emerges as a frontrunner in the nationwide initiative to construct 75 mandatory Amrit Sarovars in each district. Not only has the region completed an impressive 2341 Sarovars, but it also stands as the 3rd highest achiever in percentage terms.

Nasha Mukt Abhiyan

J&K takes a formidable stance against substance abuse, securing the 2nd position in the Nasha Mukt Abhiyan, showcasing the state’s dedication to creating a healthier, addiction-free society.

Dachigam Forest Management

Dachigam Forest in Jammu and Kashmir has been recognized as the best-managed forest in the country by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII). This acknowledgment affirms the region’s commitment to preserving its rich natural heritage.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

In the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, J&K shines bright, having uploaded an impressive 41528 events to date, reflecting its vibrant cultural tapestry.

SVAMITVA Scheme

J&K has made history as the first Union Territory to commence Property Card distribution and achieve saturation in the Srinagar district under the SVAMITVA scheme, a remarkable step towards securing property rights.

Renewable Energy Leadership

In the pursuit of renewable energy, J&K leads the pack among Union Territories, earning the coveted 1st position during the year 2021-22 as recognized by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States (AREAS).

Ease of Living

J&K has demonstrated exceptional progress in enhancing the quality of life for its citizens, securing the 5th rank in the Citizen Category for ease of living.

SDG Progress

Jammu and Kashmir has secured the 4th rank in incremental progress of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) score, propelling it into the Front Runner category as per the SDG Index by NITI Aayog.

Educational Renaissance

In the realm of education, J&K has made a remarkable leap, catapulting from the 17th rank in 2017 to the 8th rank in the 2021-22 National Achievement Survey. This includes an impressive 6th rank in Primary class, 3rd rank in Middle class, and 12th rank in Secondary Class.

Transparent Governance

J&K stands tall among the best-performing states/UTs, reaffirming its commitment to transparent and accountable governance.

In summary, Jammu and Kashmir’s extraordinary achievements are a testament to its unwavering commitment to progress, development, and the well-being of its citizens. From infrastructure to education, the region is setting a benchmark for excellence on the national stage.