Japan, US coordinating ministerial meeting in mid Nov in San Francisco

Tokyo, Oct 30: Japan and the United States have started coordinating a meeting of the foreign and economy departments’ chiefs in the “2+2” format in San Francisco in mid-November, Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Monday, citing sources.

The talks may take place on the side-lines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, that will be held from November 14-15, the newspaper reported.

The officials are expected to reaffirm their intention to strengthen supply chains, including of critically important materials, and increase cooperation in high technology and economic security sectors, Yomiuri Shimbun said.

The previous meeting of Japanese and US foreign and economy ministers in the “2+2” format was held in July 2022.

