J&K Drug Control authority suspends operation of 38 erring medical stores

JAMMU: Operation of 38 retail medical establishments have been suspended by Drugs & Food Control Organization across Jammu division districts.

The said outlets were disallowed u/s 22 (d) of Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 by the sleuths of the Drugs & Food Control Organization during supervisory checks of Retail Sale Outlets in twin Districts of Chenab Valley – Doda & Kishtwar; Outskirts of Jammu District viz Bishnah, Phallian Mandal, Chatha and in Kathua and Samba districts.

The reasons for suspension ranged from Non maintenance of Sales records, Impersonation, Unhygienic/Unsanitary Conditions, Improper storage conditions etc. The Licenses were warned of severe action in case the deficiencies are not removed within stipulated period of time.

The chemist shops situated in far flung areas of Salehar, Arnia, Laswara, Makhanpur, Bishnah, Paddar, Nagseni, Payharna, Chhatrro, Muhgal Maidan, Chingam, Drabshalla, Kishtwar Seri, Bhalla, Pranoo, Doda, Prem Nagar, Thathri Kathua, Basholi, Nagri, Parole, Mahanpur, Bani, Boillwar, Hiranagar, Marheen Samba, Vijaypur, Ramgarh, Bari Brahmana, Purmandal etc were inspected to ensure availability of safe, efficacious and quality drugs to the end users.

The drive was targeted to ensure that the pharmacies operate strictly in consonance with the mandate of law and in the best interest of patient care.

Meanwhile, Statutory Drug samples of more than Hundred formulations were lifted randomly viz Antibiotics, PPI, Steroid, NSAIDs etc for determination of strength and purity. These samples were referred to Drug Testing Laboratories located within J&K. The results of analysis are expected within one month as per the legal provisions.

“The Department is going to carry out more similar exercises in future also to ensure that no firm indulges in any unfair/unethical trade practices,” said Lotika Khajuira, State Drug Controller.