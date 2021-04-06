ACB nabs Government official for accepting bribe

SRINAGAR: Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint through ACB Whatsapp helpline from the complainant alleging therein that construction of road under MGNREGA Scheme worth Rs. 142223/- was allotted to him on 12.08.2020, which was completed by the complainant. He has received only Rs. 118309/- out of the estimated amount. Rest of the amount i.e., Rs.23914/- is yet to be released. He approached the concerned Office, for releasing of the same, the I/c Supervisor, namely, Abdul Rehman Bhat demanded bribe for releasing of the same.

On receipt of the complaint, a case FIR No.08 of 2021, under section 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered in Police Station ACB Srinagar and investigation was taken up.

A trap team was constituted. The trap team laid a successful trap and caught Abdul Rehman Bhat, I/c Supervisor (Works), BDO Office, Gund, red handed while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant. The amount of bribe to the tune of Rs. 2000 was also recovered on the spot. He was arrested and taken into custody by ACB Team.

Further investigation is in progress.