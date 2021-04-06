Jammu and Kashmir records 561 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 561 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday that took its tally to 1,34,015, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,012, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 384 were reported from the Kashmir division and 177 from the Jammu division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 222, including 63 travellers, followed by 99 in Jammu and 54 in Baramulla, according to the officials.

Budgam, Anantnag, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Udhampur and Kathy were the other districts that registered cases in double digits. Nine other districts recorded fresh cases in single digits while two did not report any new cases.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 4,483, while 1,27,520 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The two deaths were reported from the Kashmir valley, they said.