J&K divided without people’s consent: Omar

CHENNAI, Feb 28:

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah today had a dig at the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre and said what happened in his state, might not end there and might take place in other states.

Speaking at the book release function of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, he said the J&K was divided into two without the consent of the people of the state.

”For the first time in the history of India, a State was downgraded into Union Territory. The decision was taken without the consent of the people of the State and the constituent Assembly was done away with”, he added.

”What happened in J&K will not end in J&K. It can happen to other states also.Even it can happen in Tamil Nadu…the Governor can take over the powers of the Assembly and divide the State into 2 or 3 parts. What will you do”, he said.

He said, he had come all the way from J&K to Chennai to highlight this. What we are fighting is for for our rights. And it is a just fight and genuine fight.

Omar Abdullah also appealed to leaders of all like-minded parties, who were present on the dais and those across the country to unitedly fight against such divisive moves of the Centre.

Later, Omar visited a hospital to enquire about the condition of a 27-year-old Kashmiri woman who was attacked with acid in Srinagar and brought to Chennai for specialised treatment.

Accompanied by Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Abdullah met the family members of the woman, who has lost her eyesight and whose face was disfigured in the attack.

The Tamil Nadu Health Minister assured Abdullah, the National Conference vice president, that he would personally look into the matter and do whatever is best for the woman.

Abdullah handed over a cheque to the family as his personal contribution towards her medical expenses.

The woman has undergone six surgeries so far. In addition to eye surgeries, three skin grafting procedures have been done to reconstruct her face.(Agencies)