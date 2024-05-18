J&K | DGP Swain Reviews Security Arrangements Ahead Of LS Elections In Kupwara

SRINAGAR, May 18: Director General of Police (DGP) J&K, R.R. Swain on Saturday reviewed the security arrangements in place for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the border district of Kupwara.

DGP Swain visited the border area of Karnah for a comprehensive general and operational overview of the security arrangements in place for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The Baramulla Parliamentary constituency, of which Karnah is a part going to polls on May 20.

During the visit, DGP Swain reviewed the security preparations to ensure a smooth and secure electoral process.

He also assessed the deployment strategies and discussed measures to address potential challenges in maintaining law and order during the elections.

DGP Swain held a Darbar at Police Post Teetwal with the police personnel stationed there. He interacted with the officers and jawans, listening to their concerns and boosting their morale.

The DGP was accompanied by ADGP L&O J&K, Vijay Kumar, DIG NKR, Vivek Gupta, and SSP Kupwara, Shobhit Saksena during the visit.