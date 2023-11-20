Cold Conditions Intensified As Temp Dips Amid Haze And Fog

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Nov 20: Cold conditions intensified as night temperatures plummeted in most parts of the Kashmir valley amid fog and haze engulfed plains, disrupting normal activities on Monday.

Meteorological Centre Srinagar forecast the weather to remain dry over Jammu and Kashmir with morning fog at isolated places over the plains of Kashmir division during the next 24 hours.

Cold wintry conditions prevailed in Kashmir Valley, and the dry weather and cloudy sky in Srinagar, coupled with haze and fog engulfed at many places, including the famous Dal Lake and its adjoining localities, affected the visibility in the area on Monday.

The commuters had to move their vehicles on many roads in Srinagar, including the Boulevard Road, while keeping on the headlights amid dim visibility due to thick fog.

The tourists on Boulevard Road on the banks of Dal Lake were seen wearing winter jackets and warm headgear boarding the vehicles for the sightseeing.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, was recorded at -0.8 degree Celsius on Monday, against 1.6 degree Celsius recorded the previous night. However, there was a slight improvement in the maximum temperature recorded at 14.5 degree Celsius against 12.6 degree Celsius on Sunday.

Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu National recorded a minimum of -0.4 degree Celsius against 1.8 degree Celsius recorded the previous night.

The tourist hot spot of Pahalgam in south Kashmir remained the coldest place, with the minimum temperature further dipping to -2.6 degree Celsius against -2.0 degree Celsius recorded a day ago.

Kupwara recorded a low of -0.8 degree Celsius against 1.2 degree Celsius recorded the previous night, and Kokernag had a low of 1.2 degree Celsius against 1.8 degree Celsius recorded a day ago.

The ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of -1.2 degree Celsius on Monday, against 1.0 degree Celsius recorded a day ago, the MeT office said.