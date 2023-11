EMPLOYMENT (20-11-2023)

REQUIRED

REQUIRED MANAGER FOR A BANQUET HALL AT

MEHMOOD PUR CHOWK, BISHNAH ROAD.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT NO.: 9419194503

REQUIRED

COOK (MALE)

REQUIRED A COOK FOR RUNNING PG AT JANIPUR JAMMU

CONTACT: 7006417060

HIRING

SR TECHNOMED IS HIRING

GEM TENDER EXECUTIVE (01) JAMMU

SALES EXECUTIVE: MUST HAVE ANALYTICAL INSTRUMENTS KNOWLEDGE (01) (KASHMIR).

GRADUATE,

EXPERIENCE/FREHSER

VISIT WWW.SRTM.CO.IN

MB. NO. 9541900458

URGENTLY REQUIRED

FEMALE TELECALLERS AND DELIVERY BOY

FIXED SALARY PLUS INCENTIVES

ADD..LAST MORH GANDHI NAGAR

9906941292

DRIVER REQUIRED FOR AUTOMATIC FORTUNER

DRIVER REQUIRED. SHOULD BE RESIDENT OF JAMMU & KASHMIR. PREFERENCE GIVEN TO PERSON RESIDING IN BETWEEN MUTHI TO BANTALAB AREA. SALARY 13,000 PER MONTH.

TIMING: 10:00 A.M TO 7:00 P.M

CONTACT: 9419193701

SITE ENGINEER REQUIRED

ELECTRICAL ENGINEER REQUIRED FOR COMPANY. JOB PROFILE INCLUDES MANAGING DIFFERENT SITES IN UT JAMMU. SHOULD BE DEGREE/DIPLOMA HOLDER. PAY 20,000/- PLUS INCENTIVES AS PER EXPERIENCE. SHOULD HAVE BASIC COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE AND A DRIVING LICENCE.

CONTACT: 9419193701

URGENT REQUIREMENT

CURATIVE SURVEY PVT LTD

MARKETING EXECUTIVE REQUIRED BOTH FRESHERS AND EXPERIENCED ( MALE AND FEMALES)

SALARY :- 10000 TO 25000 WITH EXCITING INCENTIVES

WORK FROM HOME IS ALSO AVAILABLE

CONTACT NO. :- 6006584329, 9541902615

KINDLY SEND YOUR RESUME BEFORE CALLING ON GIVEN ABOVE NUMBERS.

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) ELECTRICAL/MECHANICAL (ITI DIPLOMA/DEGREE) FRESHER

2) CIVIL ENGINEER (FRESHER)

3) ACCOUNTS MANAGER/EXECUTIVE (FRESHER/EXPERIENCE)

4) COMPUTER OPERATOR (FRESHER)

5) WORK FROM HOME (HAVING LAPTOP AND INTERNET)

6) CASHIERS (FOR DAY SHIFT AND NIGHT SHIFT)

7)CHEF/ COOK (FRESHER/EXPERIENCE)

8) STOREKEEPER/EXECUTIVE (FRESHER/EXPERIENCE)

9) TELECALLERS/ RECEPTIONIST (FRESHER/EXPERIENCE)

CONTACT: BRAVE SECURITY AND PLACEMENT SERVICE

MOBILE NO 9797721646 9796733175

EMAIL ID:-BSBRAVESEC@GMAIL.COM

ADDRESS:- 669 SECTOR -C SAINIK COLONY NEAR SIGNATURE TOWERS CHOWADHI ROAD JAMMU

WORK FROM HOME

REQUIRED 10 CANDIDATES FOR WORK FOR HOME WORK NO AGE BAR, NO QUALIFICATION REQUIRED. CANDIDATE SHOULD HAVE OWN COMPUTER. FRESHER/ EXPERIENCE & MALE/ FEMALE. BOTH CAN APPLY. SALARY BETWEEN 10 TO 12 THOUSAND.

90860-85474

HR7COLOURS2011@GMAIL.COM

JOB VACANCY

INRDEALS PVT LTD (AN IT COMPANY) IS HIRING @ GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU OFFICE FOR OPERATIONS, SALES/BD & TECH ROLES:

3 X BACKEND OPERATIONS

4 X ONLINE MARKETING & SALES

QUAL: GRADUATES/BTECH/MBA/MCA

(FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY AS AN INTERN)

FOR INTERVIEW & DETAILS CONTACT:

7006010760 / 7006656527

EMAIL RESUME ON: CAREER@INRDEALS.COM

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. OFFICE COORDINATOR, RECEPTIONIST.

2. SUPERVISOR SALES MANAGER, HR RECRUITER.

3. TELLY CALLER, OFFICE ASSISTANT.SALESMAN.

4. DRIVER, COMPUTER OPERATOR, ACCOUNTANT.

5. TEACHERS SCHOOL & TUTORIAL, COUNSELLOR.

6. SECURITY GUARD, WASHING BOYS ROOM BOYS

7 SHOWROOM M/F, MALL BOYS, DELIVEY BOYS

INTERVIEW 20-11-2023 TO 21-11-2023

CALL 6006796637

JOB JAMMU CITY AREA & KATRA CITY

100 POSTS

JOB OPPORTUNITY

A MEDICAL COMPANY REQUIRES 27 BOYS & GIRLS FOR OFFICIAL & NON OFFICIAL STAFF IN J&K UT.

QUALIFICATION: 10TH, 12TH, GRAD. & ABOVE.

INCOME : 10,400 TO 21,600 (P/M) (AS PER CO. RULES)

NOTE: FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY, INTERESTED CANDIDATES CAN VISIT OUR OFFICE ALONG WITH BIO DATA AT 824-A, LAST MORH GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU, NEAR VIP BAG SHOWROOM.

CONTACT: 9796256081, 9906029039