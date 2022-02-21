J&K court directs police to probe sexual exploitation allegations against BJP leader, one other

SRINAGAR, Feb 21: A court in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district has directed police to investigate allegations of sexual exploitation and blackmailing levelled by some women against two people, including a BJP leader, officials said here Monday.

The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class has directed police in Kokernag area of the district to register a case and investigate the allegations of sexual exploitation against BJP leader Mohammad Sidiq Khan and Shahid Bhat, they said.

The court order said the complainants have apprehension that the accused persons are highly influential and may hamper or tamper with witnesses of the complainants. It asked the present dispensation to do justice with regard to the alleged atrocities and condemnable acts committed by the accused.

Meanwhile, a BJP spokesman said the party would not become a hurdle in police investigation but extended support to Khan saying ”we believe our leader is clean”.

”Let police probe and get to the root of the allegations levelled against BJP leader Muhammmad Sidiq Khan about sexual exploitation. However, we beleive our leader is clean and as a responsible party leader, he won’t indulge anything that would defame the party,” BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said in a statement. (Agencies)