J&K Cop’s Son Booked Under PSA

DE Web Desk

Jammu, May 4: A son of Jammu and Kashmir Police Assistant Sub-Inspector has been booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) for his alleged involvement in theft and drugs related cases in Rajouri district.

Police spokesman said that the accused identified as Sunny Sharma, son of ASI, resident of Ward No 5, Jawahar Nagar, Rajouri has been booked under PSA for his repeated involvement in theft cases and drug peddling thereby posing a threat to peace and order.

“He did not change his behaviour in spite of being booked in several FIRs and arrested by police but continued to act,” said the spokesman.

He added that accused due to his activities amounts to propagating and creating feelings of terror among communities following which his detention was ordered under section 8 of Public Safety Act and he was lodged in jail.

Soon after the joining of Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Amritpal Singh as new district police chief, four hardcore and notorious criminals including OGW, drug peddler and bovine smugglers have been booked under PSA.