CRPF Personnel Dies After Falling Into Gorge In J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, May 4: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Thursday died after falling into a gorge during a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, sources said.

CRPF Inspector Sunil Kumar slipped and fell down a mountain cliff in the Mohra Larya area of Sunderbani tehsil of the district, they said.

Kumar was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors, they said.

He was part of CRPF deployed in Rajouri and Poonch after twin terrorist attacks in Dhangri village on January one this year. (Agencies)