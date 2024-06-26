J&K Cop Involved In Murder, Dismissed From Service In Kishtwar

DE Web Desk

Jammu, Jun 26: A police personnel, suspended for his alleged involvement in criminal cases including murder, has been dismissed from service for prolonged absence from his duties in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Constable Lal, who joined the Kishtwar district on November 9, 2023, was already under suspension for prolonged absence and criminal activities. He was granted three days’ leave starting November 12, 2023, but he failed to return to his duty and was marked absent.

During his absence, he was implicated in the murder of Rajesh Dogra, with a case registered on March 4 this year in Mohali (Punjab), and was subsequently arrested by Punjab Police on March 7 and sent to New District Jail in Nabha, a police spokesman said.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar ordered the removal from service of suspended constable Sham Lal on the recommendations of inquiry officers, he said.

“A departmental inquiry revealed his involvement in other criminal cases in Kathua. The inquiry recommended his dismissal due to habitual absenteeism and criminal behaviour,” he said.

As per the recommendations of inquiry officers appointed by district police in Kathua and Kishtwar, the constable, being habitual of absenteeism and having a criminal mindset, is liable to be dismissed from services.

“Subsequently, SSP Kishtwar, after following proper procedural formalities, dismissed him from service,” the spokesperson said.

SSP Kishtwar further warned all police personnel of strict disciplinary actions for involvement in anti-national activities, drug trafficking, or other serious crimes, emphasizing the commitment to uphold the highest standards of conduct and discipline.