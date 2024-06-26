Chandigarh Extortion Case | NIA Declares Rs 10 Lakh Bounty On Arrest Of Terrorist Goldy Brar, One More Gangster

New Delhi, June 26: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday declared a bounty of Rs 10 lakh each against designated terrorist Goldy Brar and one other gangster, wanted in a case of extortion and firing at the house of a businessman in Chandigarh.

The bounty is declared against Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, and accused Gurpreet Singh, alias Goldy Dhillon, alias Goldy Rajpura, both residents of Punjab.

As per the agency, it has announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh each for any information leading to the apprehension and arrest of either of the two men.

The agency further stated that the identity of the informant will be kept secret.

The two accused are wanted in the case (RC-03/2024/NIA/DLI) related to firing at the house of a businessman as part of an extortion bid on March 8 this year. The case has been registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Arms Act against both Goldy Brar, and Gurpreet Singh.

“Information with regard to the duo can be shared on the NIA headquarters control room Telephone Number: 011-24368800, WhatsApp/Telegram number: +91-8585931100; and Email ID: [email protected]. The information can be shared on NIA’s Branch Office Chandigarh on

Telephone Number: 0172-2682900, 2682901; WhatsApp/Telegram Number: 7743002947;

Telegram: 7743002947; and Email ID:[email protected],” said the agency. (Agencies)