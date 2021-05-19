J&K constitutes committee to prepare action plan for possible 3rd wave

SRINAGAR: To prepare an Action Plan for tackling a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir, a committee has been constituted for formulating an Action Plan for tackle it, an official spokesman said.

He said sanction is hereby accorded to constitution of a Committee for formulating an Action Plan for tackling a possible third wave of COVID-19 in the UT.

The members included Dr Muhammad Sultan Khuroo, Ex-Director, S K Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura Srinagar, Dr Shakti Gupta, xecutive Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jammu. Dr A G Ahangar, Director, SKIMS, Dr Samia Rashid, Principal, GMC, Srinagar, Dr Yashpal Sharma, Director (Coordination), New Medical Colleges, J&K and Managing Director JKMSCL, Yasin Choudhary, Mission Director NHM, J&K. Dr Saleem, Head of the Department PSM, GMC Srinagar. Dr Muzaffer Jan, Head of the Department Paediatrics, GMC, Srinagar,Dr Rahul Gupta, Head of the Department, Chest Diseases, GMC, Jammu, Dr Khalid, Senior Resident Administrator, Department of Hospital Administration, AIIMS, Delhi.

He said the committee will prepare an Action Plan for tackling a possible third wave of CovID19 pandemic in the UT with special focus on preparedness in terms of creation of health infrastructure, enhancement in testing capacities, drugs and logistics, treatment protocols, arrangement of Machinery and Equipment, oxygen supply, manpower.

The committee will also recommend essential Ramping up COVID hospital beds and Critical Care Units especially for Pediatrics and Neo-natal age group, which is likely to be affected more. Strengthening of Healthcare and COVID Care facilities in the rural areas of the Union Territory, additional COVID behavior and Devising Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) and other guidelines that are required.