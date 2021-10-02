J&K: Civilian shot at in Batamaloo Srinagar, shifted to hospital

Srinagar, Oct 2: Unknown Gunmen Suspected to be militants fired upon a civilian at SD Colony area of Batamaloo in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Saturday.

A senior Police officer said that militants fired upon a civilian identifying him as Mohd Shafi Dar (45) son of Abdul Rehman Dar resident of Batamalo. He has received bullet wound in Abdomen. He has been shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment, where his condition is said to be critical.

Pertinently, earlier civilian was shot dead in Karan Nagar area of Srinagar.(Agencies)