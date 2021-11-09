J&K Chief Justice administers oath of office to newly appointed judges

Jammu, Nov 9: Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday administered oath of office to two newly appointed Judges, Justice Mohan Lal and Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary, as Judges of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The oath taking ceremony at Jammu was attended by Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul and Justice Puneet Gupta, while Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sanjay Dhar and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani participated online from Srinagar.

The proceedings of the ceremony were conducted by Jawad Ahmad, Registrar General of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh who read the contents of the notification received from Union Ministry of Law and Justice, Department of Justice (Appointments Division), the Warrants of Appointment issued by the President of India and the Letter of Authorization issued by the Lieutenant Governor, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, authorising the Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, to administer the Oath of office to the two newly appointed Judges.

The ceremony was also attended by Former Chief Justice, Former Judges of High Court, Advocate General, Chief Secretary, Assistant Solicitor General of India, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, District Judges posted at Jammu Headquarter, members of various Bars, officers of Civil and Police administration besides officers and staff of the Registry.

With elevation of two senior Judges from Judicial Services as permanent Judges, the strength of Judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has risen to 13 Judges including the Chief Justice. (Agencies)