J&K Govt to float fresh tenders to hire new insurance player, J&K CS reviews meeting

Jammu, Nov 9: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Tuesday chaired the fourth Governing Council’s meeting for Ayushman Bharat here.

Administrative Secretaries of the departments of Health and Medical Education Department, Housing & Urban Development, General Administration, Labour and Employment, Information Technology, along with Mission Director National Health Mission, Director, SKIMS, Principal GMC, Srinagar, Jammu, Bemina, representatives of National Health Authority (NHA) and concerned HoDs participated in the meeting.

It was informed that the existing contract between the State Health Agency and Bajaj Allianz GIC will be expiring on 25th December 2021 and fresh tenders for hiring a new insurance contractor will be floated soon.

The Chief Secretary directed immediate initiation of the tendering process for ensuring continued benefits of free and cashless healthcare under Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PM-JAY) and SEHAT Schemes beyond the expiry date of the existing arrangement.

In consideration of the revised population estimates, the Chief Secretary approved the Health & Medical Education Department’s proposal to switch from the existing SECC 2011 database to the latest data under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), on the recommendation of the National Health Authority.

Further, the Chief Secretary approved the adoption of a modified health benefits package to include treatment for COVID complications. Dr. Mehta also advised the Department to request the NHA to consider the inclusion of targeted therapies and immunomodulators in the medical oncology, and multiple inflammatory syndrome in children, in the revised health benefits package.

Regarding the financial progress under the scheme so far, the Department was asked to get all the expenditure audited from the Finance Department to ensure accountability and transparency in financial transactions. Moreover, it was also asked to appoint auditors for the purpose from the Comptroller and Auditor General of India’s empanelled list. (Agencies)