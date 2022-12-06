J&K | Cache of ammunition recovered in Uri Sector of Baramulla

SRINAGAR, Dec 6: J&K Police alongwith Army recovered cache of ammunition in Uri Sector of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir

Police said the recovery was made in village Chauranda area of Uri.

“Based on specific input, Police alongwith Army (16 SIKHLI) launched a joint cordon and search operation in village Chauranda. During search operation, the joint team recovered cache of ammunition including 200 AK rounds, eight Chinese grenades and IED material,” a police spokesman said.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Uri and further investigation set into motion. (Agencies)