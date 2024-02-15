J&K | Braces For Moderate To Heavy Rain, Snowfall As Night Temp Continues

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Feb 15: The night temperature at most places in Kashmir continues to settle below freezing, even as Kashmir is bracing up for possible heavy rain and snowfall from Monday.

An official said a couple of moderate-to-intense Western Disturbances (WD) are most likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from Saturday afternoon onwards.

Meteorological Centre Srinagar said under the influence of WD, an extended wet spell from February 17 night onwards till February 21 afternoon is most likely to cause moderate rain and snow at many places over J&K and adjoining areas.

The main activity of the WD is likely to occur on February 19–20.

During this period, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain or snow at most places, including plains and lower reaches, with the possibility of heavy snowfall over the middle and higher reaches of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Badgam, Shopian, and Kulgam districts, the MeT office said.

It said that there is a possibility of light to moderate snow at many places till the afternoon or late afternoon and gradual improvement thereafter on February 21.

A significant drop in daytime temperature is also expected during the period, it said.

An independent weather observer, Faizan Arif, said a strong WD is going to affect Jammu and Kashmir from the night or morning of Sunday onwards, and under its influence, moderate to heavy rain and snow are expected in the region.

Initially, there can be rain only on the plains, which can transform into snow later on February 18 or 19.

“There is uncertainty about whether it will continuously snow in the plains as temperatures may again rise on February 19 afternoon. However, for higher reaches, it is going to dump heavy to very heavy snowfall till February 20,” he said, adding that “over 5 feet of snow accumulations can also happen in a few areas.”

He predicted the total amount of snow accumulation at Sadhna Top in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district may be 10–12 feet and is likely to get closed for a long time now. A similar situation is expected for Razdan Pass in Bandipora district and Sinthan Pass in Kishtwar district of Jammu division.

For plains, if snow occurs and accumulates, it will be slightly denser and have the potential to cause damage.

The wet weather may cause landslides and shooting stones over the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway between February 18-21.

Meanwhile, the MeT office said the minimum temperature during the intervening nights of Wednesday and Thursday in Srinagar settled at -3.0°C for the second consecutive day. It was 4.0°C below normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway had a low of -2.0°C, while the picnic spot of Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of -0.2°C for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

The night temperature at Pahalgam dropped by a few notches and recorded a low of -5.4°C against -5.2°C. It was 1.0°C below normal for the tourist hot spot in south Kashmir.

Kupwara recorded a low of -3.3°C against -3.4°C, and it was 3.1°C below normal for the frontier north Kashmir district.

The minimum temperature at Gulmarg further improved and settled at -3,2°C against the -4.2°C recorded on Wednesday, and it was 3.6°C above normal for the famous ski resort of north Kashmir.