Jammu And Kashmir | SIA Raids 18 Location In Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Feb 15: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday raided atleast 18 locations in summer capital Srinagar in connection with investigation of a case.

Quoting a top official, that SIA is conducting raids at 18 locations in summer capital Srinagar. The searches are being carried out in FIR no 01 of 2024 registered at SIA Kashmir, he said.

The searches are being conducted at ‘Win placement’ Rawalpora, ‘Khidmat placement’ Rawalopora, Madeeha Placement Rambagh, Superman placement, Chanpora area and other locations of the district.

These searches are being carried out in pursuance of search warrants issued by the Special Court, the official said.