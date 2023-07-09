JAMMU, Jul 9: The bodies of two soldiers washed away in flash floods were recovered on Sunday in J&K’s Poonch district. Two Army men had been washed away by a powerful current when they were crossing a swollen stream in Surankote area of Poonch district on Saturday.
Defence ministry spokesman, Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal said the bodies have been recovered. Further details were awaited. (Agencies)
J&K | Bodies Of Two Soldiers Washed Away In Flash Flood Recovered In Poonch
