J&K Bharat Scouts & Guides delegation call on Lt Governor

A delegation of J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

The Lt Governor lauded the cadets and officials for promoting the values of self-discipline, service and patriotism among youth and contributing to the national development.

The delegation also submitted a memorandum to the Lt Governor on the promotion of Scouts & Guides activities in Universities and enhancing Admission quota of Scouts and Guides. (Agencies)