J&K: before and after abrogation of 370

Sir,

I am referring to the K N Pandita’s article, ‘Kashmir hysteria grips Pakistan’ of September 2, in which the author writes, “The state of ‘Jammu wa Kashmir wa Ladakh wa Tibet ha’ raised by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1846 has finally integrated in the Indian Union. Nation must pay tribute to that great army commander and visionary statesman. (Being a Dogra, this makes me proud). The J&K State of Dogra Rulers, its Communally Oriented Constitution and the entire Separatist Edifice is razed to the ground”. The sudden collapse of Dogra Empire to a mere UT is disappointing but a fact of life. History of J&K, from 1822, spanning over 197 years, is the history of Dogra Empire/Rule, should have been taught in schools and colleges. Ironically it will be slowly forgotten unless historians like the worthy author keep it alive. Besides the monumental history, I see the article as a compendium for all the stake holders. I will also advise separatists to choose third option given by Pandita Sahib. I expect Delhi to steadfastly embark upon fast-track development of J&K, create jobs and introduce reforms as suggested by the author.

May I also refer to BJP spokesperson Ashwani Chrungoo’s address to Youth activists published at page 5 in your esteemed daily on 31 August 2019. He said, “it is very few people who know that Gilgit, Baltistan, Hunza, Siachen and the areas ceded by Pakistan to China in the Karakoram range were fundamentally parts of undivided Jammu & Kashmir State. The districts of Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Poonch are not the only parts of the state which are under illegal control and occupation”. All these areas were made part of Dogra Empire of Maharaja Gulab Singh, the architect of J&K history, by treaties and conquests. Ladakh was invested by Dogra General Zorawar Singh in 1834-35. Baltistan was conquered by the Dogra forces in 1840. On the plea of Mohammad Shah, estranged son of Balti ruler, Ahmed Shah, Gen Zorawar Singh led an army of 15,000 to install Mohammad Shah as ruler of Baltistan, after which Gilgit and other Wazarts such as Nagar, Hunza and Ghizer accepted suzerainty of Dogras.

When Maharaja Ranbir Singh ceded to the throne, Gilgit revolted. He sent a large Dogra army under Col Devi Singh Narania, Col Bijay Singh and Gen Hoshiara Singh who after various bitter fights annexed Gilgit, Hunza, Nagar and Ghizer in 1860. Dogras suffered unknown casualties and paid a heavy price for their integration. Thereafter Gilgit-Baltistan and all other Wazarats remained in Dogra Kingdom till accession. Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Poonch like Jammu and other principalities were under Sikhs which Maharaja Ranjit Singh gave over to Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1822. The so called undivided state of Jammu & Kashmir was a Dogras creation. Why speaker hesitated to mention the history in its right perspective is not known. As I am not aware of 500 years older Kashmir history, I will never stick my neck out.

Dogras, by virtue of their inheritance, are a valuable resource which should now be nurtured rather than ignored at the cost of others appeasement. Without mincing words I see a deliberate attempt to diminish Dogra heritage which Dogras youth must take note of.

Col J P Singh

Gandhinagar