J&K Bank REWA holds meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 24: J&K Bank Retired Employees Welfare Association (REWA), Jammu held its first meeting to restart and bring on track various activities aimed towards the welfare of the retired employees of J&K Bank, which had to be kept on hold on account of restrictions enforced by the authorities to tackle and contain the spread of COVID19 pandemic.

The agenda also included to address certain issues being faced by the pensioners of the bank.

At the outset, President Mohinder Singh and General Secretary RK Bhan thanked the members for the pecuniary contributions made by them towards the Prime Minister’s Care Fund during the lockdown phase.

Mohinder Singh said that it was under the leadership of the incumbent CMD J&K bank RK Chhibber that the Bank continued its operations unhindered and ensured none of its customers or the general public had to suffer for the want of banking facilities, even during the most difficult phases of the pandemic.

While discussing some issues being faced by the retired employees of the bank, Mohinder Singh informed that as President of J&K Bank REWA he was more than satisfied with the resolve and commitment of bank’s current management in general and its Chairman in particular with regard to addressing any issues being faced by the pensioner community of the bank, besides extending a helping hand whenever required.

President and General Secretary added that it was very satisfying to note that their bank was back on track of growth and progress, with the financial results of last few quarters being very encouraging. They noted that despite extremely turbulent times witnessed in the entire economy, J&K Bank was recording profits, while further strengthening its balance sheet by making ample provisions.

The members said that the recruitment drive initiated by the bank under the leadership of the current CMD has rekindled immense hope amongst the local youth of UT, as they look up towards the bank with expectations of respectable and growth oriented employment opportunities. With new faces being inducted in the bank, the energy that young employees bring along with them will surely get channelized into better customer services.