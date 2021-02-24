Army organises friendly cricket match

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

BHADERWAH, Feb 24: Fourth Rashtriya Rifles organised a friendly cricket match at village Sewa in Chirala area of Doda district, here today.

The motive of match was to help the residents of far off areas to come out of the psychological impact of the prolonged lockdown and to promote talent of youth in even the remotest of areas to help them ascertain themselves,

The friendly match was held between Bajja-XI and Doda-XI wherein Doda-XI won the match.

The winning team and outstanding players were awarded with trophies and cash prizes. The Army also distributed bats among the local cricketers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Army has been organising different sporting events under operation Sadbhavana to promote physical activity among youth and to divert their energy towards a positive direction.

Army officers posted at Goshti, Sarpanchs and Panchs along with locals were also present during the event.