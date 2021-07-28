J&K Bank, PNB MetLife summit meet marks 20 years of partnership

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 28: Marking two decades of mutually-valuable relationship, a meeting of 20th Governing Council was held between Jammu and Kashmir Bank and PNB MetLife today here at Bank’s Corporate Headquarters.

Chairman and MD R K Chhibber led the J&K Bank’s team flanked by President Narjay Gupta, Vice-President Sajad Hussain Malik and other officials, while as MD and CEO Ashish Kumar Srivastava headed the PNB MetLife group comprising of Director PNB MetLife Sanjay Vij, Business Head Banca and Retail Zeeshan Andleeb and Project Head J&K Mukhtar Ahmad Dar.

While speaking, Ashish Kumar Srivastava stated that J&K Bank’s missionary zeal to safeguard interests of its customers makes PNB MetLife’s association with the region’s main financial institution greatly fruitful.

“With a partner like J&K Bank, which has a rich legacy and deep presence in the region, we are providing the best products and services tailored to the needs of diverse clientele of the region, particularly during the pandemic”, he added.

“The partnership is moving ahead in the right direction and I assure you we will continue to provide best and tailored products to your customers and make our processes simpler and faster”, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, CMD RK Chhibber expressed satisfaction over the bank’s long association with PNB MetLife while stressing upon the need to strengthen the bonds further to serve the bank’s customers as well as the general public in the best possible ways.

The CMD said, “The purpose of this long-term partnership is to secure financial stability of our customers while providing them world-class financial solutions under one roof. So far we have managed to meet our goal well, but given the scope and scale of the insurance sector in the region we have miles to go and many goals to meet.”

The CMD stressed that there should be no miss-selling of products while gearing the systems for settlement of claims in a hassle-free and time-bound manner.