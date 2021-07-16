J&K Bank opens new Business Unit

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, July 16: Deepening its footprints further, J&K Bank today commissioned a new business unit at Samote Budhal of Tehsil Kotranka in District Rajouri.

Additional DC Kotranka Surinder Mohan Sharma and Zonal Head, Jammu (West) Rajouri, Rajesh Dubey jointly inaugurated the Business Unit in presence of BDC Chairperson Shamim Akhter, Heads BU Kotranka and Budhal, valuable customers of the Bank besides other prominent locals.

Speaking on the occasion, the Zonal Head said, “Commissioning of this Business Unit will alleviate the hardships faced by the local people along with that of adjoining areas regarding banking services as they had to travel long distances to BU Kotranka or BU Budhal for such facilities earlier”, adding “Under the leadership of the Chairman and Managing Director, R K Chhibber, the bank is committed to provide banking service at every nook & corner of the UT of J&K.”

He urged people to avail various services and products offered by the Bank and exhorted them to make full use of such facilities. He emphasized that people especially youth should come forward and take advantage of various employment generation schemes offered by the Government.

Appreciating the role of J&K Bank in extending banking facilities to people even from the remote areas, Additional DC Kotranka said that establishment of such business units plays an important role in the socioeconomic development of the surrounding areas.

The customers present at the occasion hailed the efforts of the bank for providing modern hi-tech banking facilities at their doorsteps. With this commissioning, the number of Business Units has increased to 36 in District Rajouri and 63 in Zone Jammu (west) Rajouri.