Fairdeal Motors launches Dark Range

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 16: Fairdeal Motors–authorised dealer of Tata Motors unveiled the Dark Range.

The Dark Range was unveiled by Rohit Gandotra along with Rupali Gupta, Branch Head J&K bank Gangyal, Bhagwan Dass Gandotra, Anil Singh Jasrotia from Tata Motors Territory Head J&K and Chander Singh Katoch General Manager-Sales.

Dark range includes India’s safest premium hatchback Altroz, India’s first GNCAP 5star rated car–the Nexon, its premium SUV with the Land Rover DNA–the Harrier.

The Dark range is now available at dealerships and is open for bookings.

All Tata Motors authorised dealerships are decorated in the Dark theme for customers to indulge into this exclusive experience.

Additionally, to add aesthetics and accentuate the styling, the Company is also introducing exclusive merchandise, which will consist of Dark branded premium leather jackets and T-shirts.

Furthermore, keeping absolute safety in mind the Company has also introduced a tyre puncture repair kit, as a priority customer offering, to increasing the convenience quotient in the range.

The Altroz Dark will be available in the top variant XZ+ for petrol (NA and iTurbo), while

Nexon in its Dark avatar sports new Charcoal Black R16 Alloys, Dark mascot and Sonic Sliver highlights on the body along with matte Granite Black cladding to accentuate its exterior.

Harrier Dark will be available in 3 trims–XT+, XZ+ and XZA+.