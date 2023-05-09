J&K Bank Opens 5 Banking Touch-Points For Public In Doda

JAMMU, MAY 09: As part of its mission to ensure ease-of-banking for people through its traditional and alternative banking channels, J&K Bank today commissioned five new banking touchpoints at various places in Doda region of Jammu Division.

The Bank’s General Manager & Divisional Head (Jammu) Sunit Kumar e-inaugurated these touch points in the presence of Zonal Head (Doda/Kishtwar) Fayaz Ahmad Bhat. Good gatherings of Bank’s valuable customers, elected public representatives and local residents attended the e-inauguration ceremony at the sites of the new touch-point.

The newly inaugurated banking touch points include an Easy Banking Unit (EBU) at Patnazi in Kishtwar district besides four Cash Recycler Machines (CRMs) that have been installed by the Bank at Thatri and Pasri-Adda Bhaderwah in Doda, while as Gool and Banihal in Ramban district. The touch-points have been established thoughtfully in key areas so as to serve the people more efficiently.

Speaking on the occasion, GM Sunit Kumar said, “We are delighted to dedicate these five new banking touch points for people in the Doda Region. These new additions reaffirm our commitment to reach the unreached and provide convenient and accessible banking services to the people across our area of operations. We believe these touch points will significantly improve banking experience of people through traditional and alternate channels.”

Urging the people to use digital banking and alternate channels for easy and swift banking, the Zonal Head said to enhance public convenience further, the Bank is in the process of expanding its infra-structure, both in physical and digital domains of banking across J&K and beyond. “I hope these new touch points will make banking more convenient for our customers and stimulate economic activities in the area,” he added.

Further, GM Sunit Kumar used the opportunity to interact and educate the attendees about the comprehensive range of banking facilities available at the newly established Easy Banking Unit. “By utilizing these facilities, people can take advantage of accessible banking without the need to travel long distances to bigger branches. The Bank will collaborate with local stakeholders to ensure that the benefits of banking services reach every corner, fostering progress and prosperity through its innovative and customer-centric initiatives”, he further said.

Those present at touch-point sites, especially the elected public representatives, extended their heartfelt gratitude on behalf of their respective communities to the Bank for these banking facilities. “We express deep appreciation for the bank’s commitment towards expanding the banking infra-structure with financial accessibility and convenience of people at its core’, they said.