Education Deptt Invites Entitled Candidates To Avail Free Admission In Private Tuition Centres For Session 2023-24

JAMMU, MAY 09: The Education Department has invited entitled candidates to avail free admission in Private Tuition Centres for session 2023-24.

In terms of Rule 4(e) of J&K Regulation of Private Tuition Center Rules, 2010, the private tuition/ coaching centres imparting coaching for various academic/competitive examinations mandatorily require to admit 10% of students who belong to Destitute, Orphan and Below Poverty Line (BPL), Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), Priority Household (PHH) candidates for Secondary, Higher Secondary level or other undergraduate competitive courses.

Accordingly, all the candidates desirous of availing the aforementioned coaching facility are hereby informed to submit their applications as per the prescribed format, along with qualification certificate of the previous class and supporting documents viz; Destitute Certificate, Orphan Certificate, Ration Card of Below Poverty Line (BPL)/ Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY)/ Priority Household (PHH), as the case may be, through email at bplstufc.dsej@gmail.com or in person during office hours in the Private Section of Directorate of School Education, Muthi, Jammu within a period of 15 days from the issuance of this notice.

The list of provisionally registered private tuition/ coaching centres can be accessed on the official website of this Directorate (www.schedujammu.nic.in).