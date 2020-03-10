JK Bank holds financial, literacy camps

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 10: Furthering its public outreach program, J&K Bank conducted financial literacy camps at Upper Jallochak village in Jammu and Dalogra village in Rajouri to educate the residents of these areas regarding basic financial and banking services and products offered by the Bank.

The Bank’s BU Greater Kailash Jammu organised the awareness camp in Upper Jallochak along with Marketing and Business Acquisition Department from Zonal Office Jammu Central-I, while the camp at Dalogra was organised by the Bank’s Kallar BU in Rajouri. Both the camps were attended by good number of people including the valuable customers, traders, prominent persons and local residents of the villages and their adjoining areas.

At Upper Jallochak camp, the team of officials from Marketing & Business Acquisition informed the audience about the benefits of social security schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY). They also explained the claims process of PMSBY & PMJJBY schemes. The customers were also educated about the importance of Aadhaar seeding and mobile seeding with their respective saving bank accounts for availing benefits of various Government schemes/subsidies where ever applicable.

Besides, educating the gathering about the benefits of digital banking and cash less economy, the team also talked at length about various lending schemes offered by the bank for general public such as Kissan Credit Card (KCC), tractor loan, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna, car loan, education loan etc. wherein rates of interest charged by the Bank are very competitive and also available on easy EMIs.

Pamphlets, were also distributed among the participants, highlighting the slashed interest rates on various loan schemes and various digital products along with features available with the Bank. The staff members of B/U Greater Kailash, Municipal Corporator of the area, prominent traders & businessmen of the area and other valuable customers were also present on the occasion.

Head B/U Greater Kailash, Vivek Sharma complimented the audience for their active participation in the camp. Meanwhile the camp at village Dalogra was facilitated by Facilitator FLCC Rajouri.

Facilitator FLCC Chaman Lal Sharma explained in detail the schemes such as PMGEP, KVIB, KVIC, Housing Loan Schemes, Education Loan and KCC for sheep, goat, and fish farming.

The participants were informed about various banking and financial schemes with a particular emphasis on KCC and urged to enroll themselves for KCC and other social security schemes launched by the Central Government for the benefit and well being of those working in the unorganized sectors. In the end, Head B/U Kallar expressed his gratitude to the audience for their valuable participation.