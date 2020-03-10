Strict adherence to basic precautions can only reduce risk of Coronavirus: Director NHM

*Asks people to rely only on Govt info

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 10: ‘As Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has no definite treatment so prevention is the best, every person has the capacity to contribute, to protect themselves, to protect others, whether in the home, the community, the healthcare system, the workplace or the transport system’, maintained Director National Health Mission (NHM), Bhupinder Kumar here today while addressing a press conference held in this regard.

Urging people not to panic and pay heed to any rumor regarding COVID-19, Director NHM appealed them to rely only on the information released by the Government in this regard like media bulletin being released to print and electronic media on daily basis to give the latest status.

Giving a detailed break up about the Corona virus suspected cases in UT of J&K till date, Director informed that 705 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under active surveillance; 150 of these have completed surveillance period of 28 days and 09 are under hospital quarantine.

56 samples of suspected cases have been sent for testing so far; 26 have reported negative, of earlier two cases who were reported with high viral load 01 has tested positive and another one is being retested, 29 reports awaited (Upto 4:00 PM today). Meanwhile one more person has reported with high viral load and samples have been sent to NCDC New Delhi for confirmation.

Spelling out measures being taken up to control and prevent this Virus, Director informed that UT of J&K has strengthened the Surveillance and Control measures against the disease and Helpline numbers +91-0191-2549676 (UT level Cell for J&K), +91-0191-2520982 (For Jammu Division) and +91-0194-2440283 (For Kashmir Division) have already been established and are functional for any advice or assistance required in this regard.

Besides, Corona-Virus lab testing facilities have been started in Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura, Srinagar and Government Medical College Jammu and control rooms and surveillance teams have been constituted across all the districts of the UT to meet any sort of eventuality, he told the media.

Bhupinder Kumar further informed that universal self-declaration has been made mandatory w.e.f. 4th of March 2020 at Jammu and Srinagar airports. Besides, screening of travellers has also been started at Lakhanpur and Lower Munda toll posts as well as Jammu, Katra and Udhampur Railway stations, where Health Help Desks have been setup.

Kumar reiterated that citizens must take basic precautions such as personal hygiene, hand washing, coughing and sneezing etiquettes and must avoid touching of face, eyes, nose and also report any symptoms (fever, difficult breathing and cough) to the medical authorities immediately. He assured them that the whole situation is being monitored and reviewed at all levels very closely.

Director said that the spread of this illness can be significantly slowed or even reversed through implementation of robust containment and control activities. Accordingly wide publicity is being done to create awareness in the community through health education messages especially on hand washing, cough etiquette and home isolation by electronic, print media, radio jingles and leaflets etc, he added.

He said that the Government strongly urges all social, religious and political organizations to avoid large gatherings.

Director Information & Public Relations Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar and Nodal Officer, Corona virus, UT J&K, Dr. Shafqat, were also present.