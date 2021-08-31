J&K Bank gives warm send off to its Executive President

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 31: J&K Bank today gave a warm send off to Arun Gandotra, who superannuated as the Bank’s Executive President after serving the institution for three-and-half decades. He was currently heading vital departments of the Bank including Credit, Product Development and Central Banking Operations. Rising through the ranks to one of the topmost management positions in the Bank, Arun Gandotra had a wide-ranging experience in banking and finance.

Chairman and MD R K Chhibber along with Executive President Sunil Gupta, Presidents, Vice-presidents and other senior officers of the Bank attended the farewell meeting held here at the bank’s Corporate Headquarters.

Appreciating his role as one of the top executives of the bank, the CMD R K Chhibber said, “Leadership is all about setting example for others through one’s conduct, communication and compassion. On all the three counts Arun Ji really excelled in the organisation.”

“Post his superannuation, I know, we all will miss one of the most soft-spoken, decent and loving person in the Bank. I wish him a healthy and happy post-retirement life”, he added.

Expressing his gratitude to the Bank’s leadership and his fellow colleagues, Arun Gandotra said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude towards everyone who has been the part of this remarkable journey. I also express my sincere thanks to the top management for reposing faith and confidence in me, all these years” adding, “I urge upon every one of you to put in fervent efforts towards the growth and prosperity of the Bank, so that the generations ahead of us continue to be empowered with its 83 year old legacy of unparalleled service.”

“I am abundantly confident about the immense capabilities and unparalleled dedication imbibed in every member of the J&K Bank Family. And with such devotion, I can only see this prestigious institution rising to newer heights in the times to come”, he said.