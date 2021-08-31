BJP Govt proved disastrous in J&K : Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: Former minister and JKPCC vice president Raman Bhalla today said that BJP Government has failed in reaching out to the common man and address public issues.

Interacting with aggrieved people of Langer Ward 68, Greater Kailash area of Gandhi Nagar constituency Bhalla said that the State of Jammu and Kashmir has been reduced to the level of administrative unit and the glory of the State has been snatched and ruined at the hands of BJP. He added that even after formal transition of J&K from State to UT on October 31, the issue of domicile safeguard and job safety and security has been left unaddressed. The future of lakhs of unemployed youth is in jeopardy, he added.

Bhalla said that present dispensation is turning a blind eye towards the apprehensions and concerns of people of J&K, especially Jammu region. Taking a dig at Union Govt, Bhalla claimed that Jammu region is reeling under shortage of various basic requirements but Govt is unmoved. He said Govt lacks approach which is based on consistency, clarity, conviction and creating only mess making people to suffer unnecessarily without any fault of theirs.

Bhalla said that Govt in a bid to demonstrate its powers and authority had resorted to such undemocratic move which was not in tune with the concept of liberal democracy. He said that BJP Government has failed to address political and developmental aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He stated that people had enough dose of mis-governance in the J&K for last seven years, saying people have realized that they have to support Congress which can address their issues and fulfill their expectations.

Referring to the commitment of Congress to regional and religious unity in Jammu and Kashmir, Bhalla said that the party cadre was prepared for any sacrifice to nurture and sustain this glorious legacy. Bhalla slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for “creating hysteria over discrimination for nearly six decades.

Asserting that the BJP Government in J&K proved disastrous and ominous in every aspect, Bhalla said that amid the administrative disarray, the BJP was only indulging in flip flops and opportunist politics.The former Minister said that in the last seven years BJP has failed to take any cognizance on the coveted projects which had been gathering dust for last seven years.