J&K Bank conducts DLRC meeting of Baramulla

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Jan1: To review the achievement of banks and line departments for the 2nd Quarter (ending September 30th) under Annual District Credit Plan 2022-23, J&K Bank conducted a District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting of District Baramulla.

DDC Baramulla Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar chaired the meeting, attended by Lead District Manager (LDM) Baramulla Javid Rashid, DDM NABARD Zubair Wasil, Cluster Head J&K Bank Shabir Ahmad Bulla and representatives of banks and Line departments.

Speaking on the occasion, LDM Baramulla informed the house that against the District Credit Plan of Rs 4272.52 crore for financial year 2022-23, the banks in the district have achieved 36 percent of the target fixed under DCP 2022-23 by disbursing an amount of Rs 1555.86 crores to 62379 beneficiaries in the district. The banks have disbursed Rs 855.13 crores under priority sector against the target of Rs 3567.26 crore while as under non-priority sector Rs 700.73 Cr have been disbursed against the annual target of Rs 705.26 Cr. The Priority Sector Advances of the District as on September 30, 2022 were at Rs 3522.86 Cr which is 58.18 percent of the total advances of Rs 6055.57 Cr. The CD ratio of the District on 30th September was 100.30 percent.

Taking a comprehensive review of various aspects on the occasion, Chairperson DLRC stressed upon the need for 100 percent achievement under District Credit Plan and Inspirational District targets.

Besides directing the concerned to cover different stakeholders like farming families, NRLM SHG members, Social Welfare personnel under Social Security Schemes of PMSBY, PMJJBY and APY, she also urged all the banks and the sponsoring agencies to work with coordination and in cohesion to achieve the goals and targets of development and progress besides generation of employment for unemployed youth of the district.

The Chairperson also unveiled the Potential Linked Credit Plan 2023-24 presented by District Development Manager NABARD on the occasion.