Heavy rush of devotees at temples

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 1: On the occasion of New Year there was a heavy rush at Bawe Wali Mata Temple in Bahu Fort near here, today.

Braving the biting cold of Winter thousands of devotees including men, women and children drawn from different parts of Jammu visited the holy temple to pay obeisance and invoke blessings of Mata. They were seen standing in long queues from early in the morning to wait for their turn of darshan in the temple.

The reasons for the huge rush was that the New Year day fell on Sunday a gazetted holiday and people instead of going for outing choose to perform darshan at the temple. The administration had also made elaborate arrangements in the temple for visiting pilgrims.

Besides, there was also heavy rush in other temples of Jammu city and other districts including Samba, Kathua and Udhampur, where large number of devotees visited to perform darshan on the occasion of New Year.