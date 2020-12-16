J&K Bank conducts DLRC meet

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 16: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary chaired J&K Bank’s District Consultative Committee/District Level Review Committee (DCC/DLRC) meeting to review the progress made during the quarter ended September, 2020 under Annual Credit Plan 2020-21.

The meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer Srinagar, DDM NABARD, senior functionaries of line departments and banks operating in the district.

J&K Bank was represented by Zonal Head Kashmir Central 1 Syed Rais Maqbool, LDM Srinagar Abdul Majid Bhat, Cluster Heads Shabir Ahmad Bhat and Riaz Ahmad Wani and Director RSETI Mahjabeen Mir.

While highlighting the overall performance for the period under review LDM informed the committee that banks operating in the district have provided a total credit of Rs 2459.60 cr benefitting as many as 64461 borrowers under Priority and Non-priority Sectors. He stated that an achievement of 46 per cent in physical terms and 40 per cent in financial terms was registered against annual targets.

He added that Credit Deposit Ratio in the district stood at 53 per cent at the end of the second quarter.

“Rs 329.32 cr have been disbursed by the banks amongst 14823 beneficiaries under PM Mudra Yojana scheme with J&K bank being the main contributor with 94 per cent credit disbursement,” he said adding that 1187 street vendors availed Rs 118.70 lakh loan facility under PM Svanidhi scheme with 1092 facilitated by J&K Bank.

On the occasion, the DDC also advised Banks and line departments to make general public aware of the various employment generation schemes besides lend their necessary support in providing hassle free loans under Mudra, Housing, Education, PMEGP etc. He also instructed Banks and concerned line departments to work in a coordinated manner to ensure smooth implementation of schemes and achievement of targets.