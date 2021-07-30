J&K Bank commissions three more Business units in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, July 30: Extending its banking and financial services further deep into the rural pockets of Kashmir, J&K Bank today commissioned full-fledged business units at Dhobiwan in Tangmarg, Memender in Shopian, and Warpora in Sopore taking the bank’s total tally of such business units to 955.

The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar inaugurated the business unit at Dhobiwan in presence of the bank’s Zonal Head Kashmir (North) Arshad Hussain and LDM Baramulla Javaid Rashid, while the business unit at Memender was inaugurated by the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Shopian, Sachin Kumar in presence of Zonal Head Kashmir (South-I) Mohammad Shafi Salroo, Cluster Head Shopian and LDM Shopian Ghulam Rasool Dar.

The business unit at Warpora in Sopore was inaugurated by Zonal Head Kashmir (North) in presence of Cluster Head Baramulla Shabir Ahmad Bulla and other bank officials.

The inaugural functions were held with strict adherence to Covid-19 appropriate protocols, and witnessed good gatherings of valuable customers, senior citizens, local traders and other residents at all the three places.

Commending the bank for playing a vital role in the socio-economic development of J&K, the DDC Baramulla urged the participants and residents at large to avail all state-of-the-art facilities and services provided by the bank for their financial empowerment and economic well-being.

While thanking the district administration headed by DDC for generous support on the occasion, Zonal Head Arshad Hussain asserted that the bank was committed to provide all the requisite world-class banking and financial support to the people for their individual and collective economic progress.

Now that the bank has dedicated this branch for people, which is quite appreciable; the youth of the area should come forward and utilize the bank’s financial support in the best possible way not only to earn for themselves but create livelihood opportunities for others, said the DDC Shopian on the occasion.

Reiterating the bank’s commitment towards people of UT, Zonal Head M Shafi Salroo informed the gathering about the various customer-friendly schemes/products and urged the people to benefit from all the schemes meant for the unemployed youth.

He also thanked DC Shopian and district administration for extending support to the bank whenever needed.

Expressing satisfaction, the participants including some valuable customers of the bank besides civil society members also spoke on the occasion and thanked the leadership of Jammu and Kashmir Bank for providing modern banking services right at their door steps.