J&K Bank CMD calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 10: J&K Bank Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) R K Chhibber called upon the Lieutenant Governor J&K UT Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

J&K Bank CMD apprised the LG about the improvements brought in the overall working of the bank especially in easing out the business processes for the entrepreneurs. The CMD briefed the Lieutenant Governor that the bank was taking all possible measure to ensure uninterrupted and hassle-free banking services and facilities to the people during the ongoing pandemic.

The CMD also briefed the LG about the initiatives taken by the bank for the overall business growth by introducing tailor-made products to provide the requisite liquidity to the businesses in the J&K UT, besides informing him about the steps taken by the bank to ensure an enthusiastic participation in the current flagship outreach program of the government, Back to Village- 3.

Acknowledging the UT Government’s support, especially setting up of the committee for economic revival of J&K under the guidance of LG and securing the historic interest subvention for the business community, which included the interest subvention amounts pertaining to 2014 and 2016 business disruptions in favour of the eligible beneficiaries that shall help ease out the difficulties faced by the borrowers, the CMD termed the setting up of the committee as turning point in transforming the economic landscape of J&K.

“Being the major player in the economic ecosystem of J&K, the business community would receive a significant portion of the interest subvention through J&K Bank only, which would further strengthen the confidence of the customers in general and borrowers in particular”, the CMD said while expressing his gratitude to the LG for initiating various measures for the revival of the economy of the J&K UT.

The CMD also apprised the LG about setting up of special desks for youth and women entrepreneurs, saying that this move would play a significant role in translating LG’s vision into reality and J&K Bank was privileged to be an exclusively associated with it.

While giving a patient audience the LG assured full support from the UT administration to the bank. The LG also appreciated the role J&K Bank was playing in reaching out to the people across the length and breadth of the UT.