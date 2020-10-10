Imposition of property tax amidst economic crisis grave injustice: NC

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 10: National Conference (NC) general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar today said that imposition of property tax amidst economic slowdown is a grave injustice with people of J&K.

He was chairing a meeting of constituency in-charges and office bearers of district Srinagar here at party head quarters Nawa-e -Subha, Srinagar. Party’s provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, senior leader Mubarak Gul, women’s wing president Shameema Firdous, central secretary Irfan Shah, vice PP Muhammad Syed Akhoon, district president Peer Afaq Ahmed, YNC provincial president Salman Ali Sagar and YNC vice president Ahsan Pardesi were also present.

Expressing concern over the imposition of property tax in J&K, Sagar said that amidst depressing economic activity and soaring unemployment, the Government of India has amended two municipal laws of J&K and given power to the local administration to levy and collect property tax. “Far from doling out fiscal help and other supportive measures, the Government wants to suck the life and blood of people,” he added.

Terming the move as grave injustice, Sagar said the imposition of the property tax, at a time when the economy is reeling under slowdown, will overburden people, who are struggling to make ends meet.

During the course of the meeting, the participants discussed reorganization of YNC, current situation and issues concerning the people. The participants expressed dismay over the ever increasing slum growth, unplanned and haphazard growth, infrastructure deficit, management in Government run health institutions and schools, and increasing unemployment rate.

“Post the unilateral abrogation of Articles 370, 35-A and the subsequent COVID-19 lockdown, many businesses have crumbled, people have lost their jobs. Handicraft, tourism sectors suffered irreparable damages. Upset, sad, helpless and crumbled, people of Srinagar are to run their households in wake of rocket soaring prices of edibles and other household merchandise,” they said.