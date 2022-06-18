J&K Bank chief calls on Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI, June 18 : MD & CEO Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Baldev Prakash, who has recently taken over his current assignment, called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh and presented a brief about his personal profile as well as current new initiatives envisaged for the J&K Bank.

Pertinent to mention, Baldev Prakash has taken over his current assignment as the MD & CEO of J&K Bank after over 30 years of experience in banking in various roles at small and large size branches at the State Bank of India. Earlier, the Reserve Bank India had approved his appointment as MD & CEO of J&K Bank for a period of three years. Before taking over his current assignment, Prakash was Chief General Manager (Digital and Transaction Banking Marketing Department) at State Bank of India, Mumbai

Welcoming him into his new role, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Jammu & Kashmir Bank has a rich legacy, having been founded even before the independence of India. It is, therefore, in the best interest of upholding the respectability of banking services as well as citizens’ benefits that the bank is managed with the highest professional norms, he said.

The Union Minister said, in recent times, J&K bank had been, on certain occasions, in the news for wrong reasons. He said, it is, therefore, the responsibility of all the stakeholders to restore the Bank to its earlier credibility. For this purpose, he said, it is important that the banking officials conduct themselves with the highest integrity and at the same time the outside or extraneous influences also resist from interfering in the working of the Bank.

Dr Jitendra Singh appreciated the role of J&K Bank in facilitating the implementation of new Industrial Policy in the Union Territory. He said, with increasing investments from outside the UT, the bank management will have to present its most friendly face which should encourage the investors from far and wide to invest, with the confidence of “ease of doing business”.

Baldev Prakash thanked Dr Jitendra Singh. He said, he will try to do his best and at the same time requested the Minister to keep providing him with his advice and inputs from time to time.