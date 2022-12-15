J&K Bank Board appoints GM Sudhir Gupta as Executive Director for 3 years

Srinagar, Dec 15: In a significant development, J&K Bank’s Board has appointed General Manager Sudhir Gupta as Executive Director (ED) for a period of three years. The Bank’s board announced the decision in their meeting held yesterday soon after receiving the approval from Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Commenting upon the development, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said, “I welcome the decision and congratulate Mr. Gupta on joining the Bank’s board. While augmenting the presence of Bank’s management in the board with his knowledge and experience, I think his induction will surely strengthen the relationship between the board and the management.”

Expressing gratitude to MD & CEO Baldev Prakash for his kind words on the occasion, ED Sudhir Gupta said, “While feeling happy for the honour, I feel equally humbled by the trust that Bank’s board, leadership and other important stakeholders have placed upon me. And I assure all the stakeholders of Bank that I will try to meet their expectations to the best of my abilities while discharging my duties with due diligence, integrity and professionalism.”

After joining the Bank as Probationary Officer in 1989, Executive Director Sudhir Gupta has been serving the Bank for over three decades across operational geographies in different leadership positions ranging from leading the branches to heading three different Zones of Bank. Having made his way through diverse domains of business operations to top management positions, he was presently heading an important vertical of the Bank comprising of Business Support Division along with Currency Management and Corporate Communications & Marketing departments.

Pertinently Sudhir Gupta was also previously posted as Chairman J&K Grameen Bank for a period of two years. During his stint as Chairman J&K Grameen Bank, Sudhir Gupta has demonstrated ample leadership skills by accomplishing the strategic objectives within the defined timelines. His areas of expertise include Credit, Finance, Corporate & Retail Banking, Customer Service, Trade Finance, Business Continuity Planning etc.