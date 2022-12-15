Govt seeks explanation from DDOs for salary to employees not registered on JKHRM portal

JAMMU, Dec 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday sought explanation within a week from Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) as to why a sizable number of employees was paid salary for October despite them not registering themselves with the Jammu and Kashmir Human Resource Management System.

“In order to streamline the Human Resource Management System across various Departments of Jammu and Kashmir, the General Administration Department vide Circular No 35JK (GAD) of 2022 dated 12 October 2022 and Circular No 40-JK (GAD) of2022 dated 28.10.2022 advised all the employees to register themselves on JKHRM portal and to forward the service details to the concerned DDOs for verification/updation,” read a circular.

“Further, it was also impressed upon all the DDOs that the salary for the month of October, 2022 shall be disbursed in favour of those employees only who have registered themselves/updated their service details on the designated portal and the concerned DDOs have verified the same,” it said.

“However, it has been observed that many DDOs have disbursed the salary of a sizeable number of employees without verification of their service details which has been viewed seriously by the authorities,” it said.

Reasons for not adhering to instructions may be furnished within a week, the circular read further.

“It is also impressed upon all the DDOs to ensure the registration/ verification of the service details of employees under their control within a period of one week and updation of the same on the JKHRMS portal,” it stated. (AGENCIES)