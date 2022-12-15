J&K Govt constitutes committee to frame export policy for UT’s agricultural commodities

Initiative to enhance annual agricultural exports from ₹190 cr to ₹3000 cr in next 5 years

JAMMU, DECEMBER 15: In its endeavors to boost agricultural export from the UT, the Jammu and Kashmir government has constituted an expert committee to formulate a comprehensive Export Promotion Policy for identified potential exportable agricultural commodities.

The primary assignment of the committee would be to develop commodity specific export promotion recommendations which inter alia shall include strategic and operational aspects of the export. Besides, it shall provide all necessary technical inputs to Agriculture Production Department within a set timeline of one month for finalization and implementation on ground.

The main objective of the Export Promotion Policy would be to increase annual agricultural exports from current ₹190 crore to ₹3000 crore over next 5 years. Besides, the policy would promote brand “J&K” for its pristine agro-climatic conditions, uniqueness and near organic quality. It would also diversify the UT export base and thereby empower farmers with adequate export opportunities. The policy would create an ambient ecosystem for export agricultural commodities from J&K.

The policy would lay emphasis on bringing a paradigm shift in the approach from mere harvesting and selling of produce at local level to a demand driven supply activity with focussed attention on GI tagging, processing, stringent quality control, international certifications, traceability, branding and marketing of the produce. The diverse agro climatic conditions of J&K have resulted in development of niche crops offering adoption of holistic approach for promotion of agricultural exports. This shall help the growers in finding post-harvest solutions at better prices within or near the production belt.

Furthermore, the document inter alia shall also focus on market access initiative through assistance by Export Promotion Organizations, Trade Promotion Organizations, National Level Institutions, Research Institutions, Universities, Laboratories and Exporters etcetera for enhancement of exports by accessing new markets or by increasing the share in the existing markets. Besides, assistance shall also be extended in establishing quality control setup, national/international certifications, GI, transport and marketing assistance and all other prerequisite shall be duly taken care of for identified Agriculture Products like apple, basmati rice, walnut, almond, cherry, saffron, vegetables including red chilli & garlic, honey, wool, silk, pulses, lavender, aerometric plants etcetera. Likewise, services of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) shall also be utilized in achieving the envisaged goals.

Implementation of Export Promotion Policy shall accelerate the pace of achieving a vibrant and commercially viable agriculture by harvesting the competitive advantage of J&Ks geo-climatic diversity to the fullest. Besides, this will monetize agricultural produce through export promotion and shall add a new dimension to the agricultural economy of J&K.