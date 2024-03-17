J&K | Bandipora-Gurez Road Blocked Due To Avalanche, Clearance Operation Underway

Bandipora, Mar 17: The Bandipora-Gurez road in the Jammy and Kashmir has been blocked due to multiple snow avalanches on Sunday.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has commenced an extensive clearance operation in the snow avalanche-hit area.

Earlier in the month, a group of seven local trekkers stranded at Mughal Road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district amid heavy snowfall and avalanches were safely rescued, officials said.

The rescue operation was carried out by a team of officials from the mechanical engineering wing of the Public Works department. (Agencies)