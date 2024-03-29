Massive Snow Avalanche Strikes Srinagar-Leh Highway At Sonamarg, No One Injured

Srinagar, Mar 29: A massive snow avalanche struck along the Srinagar Leh highway at the Hung area of Sonamarg in Jammu Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Friday, officials said.

However, there was no report of any casualty in the incident.

Two vehicles which were stuck in the snow were rescued, they said.

A police team was rushed to the spot to ascertain the situation.

Amid inclement weather, Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) today issued an avalanche warning in the Ganderbal and other districts of the valley.