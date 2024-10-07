J&K Assembly Polls | Security Tightened In J&K’s Udhampur Ahead Of Counting Day

Udhampur, Oct 7: Udhampur police tightenend security across Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of counting of votes on October 8.

Speaking to Udhampur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amod Ashok Nagpure on Sunday said that a three-tier security system has been implemented at the counting venues in the Union Territory.

Jammu and Kashmir voted in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results of the assembly elections will be declared on October 8 along with the results of Haryana.

“In the first layer are troops of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), in the second layer are guarded by State Armed Police, and in the third layer are troops of district police. At both strong rooms and Counting halls Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) level officers will supervise security arrangements. Special traffic arrangements have been made for the counting day,” Udhampur SSP said.

He further said that traffic will not be allowed within a 100-meter radius and has been declared a “No Pedestrian Zone of both strong rooms and counting centres.”

“Only those with proper identification cards will be permitted to enter the counting centres,” he added.

The SSP mentioned that a detailed traffic plan has been prepared for the day, which will be communicated to citizens soon to avoid any inconvenience.

The Axis My India has predicted a hung assembly in Jammu and Kashmir with the National Conference-Congress alliance slightly ahead and the BJP tailgating the opposition.

The National Conference (NC) and the Congress have formed an alliance for these elections, while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are among the other major contenders.